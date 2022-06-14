Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Coverage Initiated at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Vitru stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.15. Vitru has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.02 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vitru stock. Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vitru Limited ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the quarter. Vitru accounts for approximately 12.3% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Compass Group LLC owned 9.89% of Vitru worth $37,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

