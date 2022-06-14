Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Coverage Initiated at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Vitru stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.15. Vitru has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.02 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vitru Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vitru (VTRU)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.