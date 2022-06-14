VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One VNX Exchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

