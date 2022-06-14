Vox.Finance Price Reaches $1.48 on Major Exchanges (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Vox.Finance has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00006575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vox.Finance has a market capitalization of $108,680.43 and approximately $40,947.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00413473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00044021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011173 BTC.

About Vox.Finance

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 103,134 coins and its circulating supply is 73,609 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance . Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance

