Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $59.95 on Friday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,119,000 after acquiring an additional 435,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

