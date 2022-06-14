Waltonchain Hits Market Cap of $13.80 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and $858,959.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,244,046 coins and its circulating supply is 80,268,834 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

