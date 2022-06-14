Warburg Research Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €175.00 ($182.29) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($179.17) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($178.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($171.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($167.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded up €1.75 ($1.82) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €151.85 ($158.18). The stock had a trading volume of 567,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is €162.40 and its 200-day moving average is €155.12. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €135.05 ($140.68) and a 12-month high of €169.55 ($176.61).

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.