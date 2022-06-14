Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $187.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $186.68 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

