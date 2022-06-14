Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 431,229 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,229 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 6.81% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $85,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYFM. UBS Group cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $199.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.23. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $111.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

