Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 631,793 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,793 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 4.96% of Veeco Instruments worth $71,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,874,000 after buying an additional 30,564 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,334,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,264,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,466.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $997.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.35. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

