Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 209,314 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,314 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMIN opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

