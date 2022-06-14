Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $94,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Avalara by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avalara by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Avalara by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,419 shares of company stock worth $5,509,543. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

