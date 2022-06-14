Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $32 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Copart worth $31,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Copart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,776,000 after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.27 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.35.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

