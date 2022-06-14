Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $49.89 Million Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,007 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.94% of nCino worth $49,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after acquiring an additional 270,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in nCino by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,325,000 after acquiring an additional 155,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $902,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,478 shares of company stock worth $9,003,239. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

