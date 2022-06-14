Wasatch Advisors Inc. Invests $30.30 Million in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,385,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,304,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Vishay Intertechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $853.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

