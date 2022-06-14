Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 189,613 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Transcat worth $44,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Transcat from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,298.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $474.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

