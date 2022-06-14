Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,293 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $58,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,989.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SITE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $117.19 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

