Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 126,396 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 905,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,396 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $29,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $808,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

HCCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

