Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 2,852,250 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,852,250 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.65% of Terminix Global worth $35,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

