Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 46,585 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,585 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.66% of C4 Therapeutics worth $41,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. Research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

