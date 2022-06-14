Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Shares Down 8.1%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Citigroup raised Webjet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

