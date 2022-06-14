WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

