Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 87,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $129.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

