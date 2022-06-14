Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $11,540,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.