Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,781,000 after acquiring an additional 311,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after buying an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,365,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,852,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,998,000 after buying an additional 469,514 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

