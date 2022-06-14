Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 163,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 137,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Banc of California by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANC opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.44. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

