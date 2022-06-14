Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 183.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 71,511 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in MetLife by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.