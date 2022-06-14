Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after buying an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after buying an additional 376,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

D opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

