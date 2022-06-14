Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,445 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

