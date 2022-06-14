Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 26,802 Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LICY. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,918,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,684,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $17,280,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Shares of LICY stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

LICY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Li-Cycle Profile (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.