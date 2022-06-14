Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $4,570,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $371,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

