West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.77

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 26559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.42.

West Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

