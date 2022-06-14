West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.77

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 26559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.42.
West Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Japan Railway (WJRYY)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.