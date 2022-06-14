Winning Points Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Special Opportunities Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 289,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

SPE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. 40,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,436. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%.

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $82,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,607.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

