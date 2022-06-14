Winning Points Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 692.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 1.1% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $80.49. 41,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,818 shares of company stock worth $11,014,188 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.