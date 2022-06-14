Winning Points Advisors LLC Purchases 2,220 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.6% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,050,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 579,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.35. 74,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.54. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

