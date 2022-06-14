Wownero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,647.00 (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $2.22 million and $10,647.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00413473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,473.71 or 1.00083449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.