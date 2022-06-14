Wrapped BNB Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $720.20 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $224.79 or 0.01001073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00428946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00044208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011198 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,863,170 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

