Xend Finance (XEND) Price Hits $0.0255

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $174,005.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00428946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00044208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.