Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells $167,150.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $167,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,904.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xometry stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 405,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,972. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XMTR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.