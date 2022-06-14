Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Short Interest Down 50.1% in May

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the May 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

XPOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NYSE XPOF traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. 457,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,679. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $683.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $103,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $122,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

