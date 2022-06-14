Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP) Position Boosted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,155 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.11% of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $52.53.

