Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.48

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

