Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zedge had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 37.67%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Zedge has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, Director Mark Ghermezian acquired 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $25,302.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,149.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 11,070 shares of company stock valued at $59,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Zedge in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Zedge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.
