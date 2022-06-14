ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches Market Cap of $183,051.98

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $183,051.98 and approximately $217.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00073588 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001339 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00043419 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.