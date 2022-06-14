Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,022 shares of company stock worth $1,817,791 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $155.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.22 and its 200 day moving average is $195.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.