1,000,000 Shares in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Bought by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth $435,000.

NASDAQ USCTU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

