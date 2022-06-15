10,220 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,425,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,891,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,437,000 after purchasing an additional 92,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,621 shares of company stock worth $2,619,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Unity Software stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. 127,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,838. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.74. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

