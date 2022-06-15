10,422 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Purchased by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,437 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55.

