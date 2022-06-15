106 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total value of $19,047,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,780 shares of company stock worth $44,685,176. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,143.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,363.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,630.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

