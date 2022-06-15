11,414 Shares in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RFM. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $24.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

