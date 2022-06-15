115,750 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Acquired by Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000. ABB comprises 2.2% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ABB by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after acquiring an additional 102,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ABB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. 16,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,019. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.